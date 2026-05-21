Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shanti Educational Initiatives reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shanti Educational Initiatives reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 22.98% to Rs 23.17 crore

Net profit of Shanti Educational Initiatives reported to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.98% to Rs 23.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.57% to Rs 5.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.78% to Rs 55.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23.1718.84 23 55.5858.99 -6 OPM %3.37-2.76 -11.1212.29 - PBDT1.880.33 470 9.4011.06 -15 PBT1.55-0.31 LP 7.789.78 -20 NP0.98-0.47 LP 5.897.06 -17

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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