Shanti Gold International standalone net profit rises 104.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 144.68% to Rs 716.38 crore

Net profit of Shanti Gold International rose 104.87% to Rs 50.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 144.68% to Rs 716.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 292.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.716.38292.789.9713.1267.4434.3365.2532.9150.4824.64

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