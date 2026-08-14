Shanti Gold International standalone net profit rises 104.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 144.68% to Rs 716.38 croreNet profit of Shanti Gold International rose 104.87% to Rs 50.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 144.68% to Rs 716.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 292.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales716.38292.78 145 OPM %9.9713.12 -PBDT67.4434.33 96 PBT65.2532.91 98 NP50.4824.64 105
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