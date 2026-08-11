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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.95% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 120.30 crore

Net profit of Sharat Industries rose 16.95% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 120.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales120.30115.20 4 OPM %10.789.76 -PBDT10.128.63 17 PBT8.867.44 19 NP6.285.37 17

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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