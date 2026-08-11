Sharat Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 120.30 croreNet profit of Sharat Industries rose 16.95% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 120.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 115.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales120.30115.20 4 OPM %10.789.76 -PBDT10.128.63 17 PBT8.867.44 19 NP6.285.37 17
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