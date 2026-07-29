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Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit declines 38.34% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 1073.77 crore

Net profit of Sharda Cropchem declined 38.34% to Rs 88.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 142.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 1073.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 984.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1073.77984.81 9 OPM %17.3221.86 -PBDT218.70247.22 -12 PBT118.43169.14 -30 NP88.04142.78 -38

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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