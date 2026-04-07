Shares of Sharda Cropchem rose 4.31% to Rs 955 after seasoned investor Dolly Khanna appeared in the company's latest shareholding pattern.

As of March 2026, Dolly Khanna held 9,82,178 shares, representing a 1.09% equity stake in the company. Her name did not feature in the shareholding data for the previous quarter.

Chennai-based Dolly Khanna has been investing since 1996 and is known for identifying opportunities in lesser-known midcap and smallcap stocks. Her portfolio, managed by husband Rajiv Khanna, is typically focused on traditional sectors such as manufacturing, textiles, chemicals, and sugar.

Sharda Cropchem operates in the global crop protection chemicals segment, with presence across Europe, North America, and Latin America. The company offers products including fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biocides, supported by a portfolio of dossiers and intellectual property.