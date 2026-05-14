Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd and KRBL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 May 2026.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd and KRBL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 May 2026.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 951.35 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22614 shares in the past one month.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 227.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63214 shares in the past one month. Kaynes Technology India Ltd lost 18.92% to Rs 3387.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87547 shares in the past one month. AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd fell 6.41% to Rs 329.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15376 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32415 shares in the past one month.