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Sharda Ispat standalone net profit rises 335.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 4:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 64.38% to Rs 67.20 crore

Net profit of Sharda Ispat rose 335.00% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.38% to Rs 67.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.31% to Rs 6.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.79% to Rs 168.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 175.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales67.2040.88 64 168.79175.44 -4 OPM %8.723.28 -4.725.38 - PBDT6.111.61 280 9.2411.04 -16 PBT5.891.40 321 8.3910.20 -18 NP4.351.00 335 6.207.59 -18

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

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