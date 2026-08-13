Sharda Ispat standalone net profit rises 485.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 155.75% to Rs 71.15 croreNet profit of Sharda Ispat rose 485.71% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 155.75% to Rs 71.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 27.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales71.1527.82 156 OPM %3.110.72 -PBDT2.430.57 326 PBT2.210.39 467 NP1.640.28 486
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