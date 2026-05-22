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Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.53% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
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Sales rise 29.59% to Rs 971.76 crore

Net profit of Sharda Motor Industries rose 6.53% to Rs 89.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 83.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.59% to Rs 971.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 749.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.68% to Rs 345.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 314.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.75% to Rs 3396.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2836.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales971.76749.85 30 3396.772836.57 20 OPM %11.6213.44 -12.3313.97 - PBDT137.01127.22 8 504.28478.19 5 PBT119.63110.63 8 440.82419.97 5 NP89.4283.94 7 345.41314.92 10

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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