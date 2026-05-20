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Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 208.26% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 73.70% to Rs 415.91 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities rose 208.26% to Rs 57.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 73.70% to Rs 415.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 239.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.27% to Rs 323.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 327.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.50% to Rs 1470.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1448.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales415.91239.44 74 1470.261448.57 2 OPM %28.1021.87 -38.7935.68 - PBDT85.4429.01 195 457.71448.38 2 PBT80.9623.10 250 440.47430.59 2 NP57.8318.76 208 323.47327.62 -1

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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