Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 208.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 73.70% to Rs 415.91 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities rose 208.26% to Rs 57.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 73.70% to Rs 415.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 239.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.27% to Rs 323.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 327.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.50% to Rs 1470.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1448.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.