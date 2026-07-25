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Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 47.48% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 31.25% to Rs 448.09 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities rose 47.48% to Rs 124.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 84.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.25% to Rs 448.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 341.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales448.09341.41 31 OPM %44.7640.49 -PBDT167.45114.76 46 PBT163.79110.70 48 NP124.1584.18 47

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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