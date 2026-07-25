Share India Securities consolidated net profit rises 47.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.25% to Rs 448.09 crore

Net profit of Share India Securities rose 47.48% to Rs 124.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 84.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.25% to Rs 448.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 341.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.448.09341.4144.7640.49167.45114.76163.79110.70124.1584.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News