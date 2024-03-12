Shares could see a firm start

Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the GIFT Nifty indicates that the Nifty could rise 39 points at the opening bell.

Global Markets:

The US Dow Jones index futures is currently up by 26 points, signaling a positive opening for US stocks today.

Asian markets exhibited a mixed performance on Tuesday. Most stocks edged higher, but Japanese stocks extended their losses.

Investor sentiment remained cautious as they awaited the release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data later on Tuesday. This data is expected to be a key factor in the Federal Reserve's plans for potential interest rate adjustments in 2024.

Unlike other Asian markets, Japanese stocks continued their downward trend. This decline reflects growing speculation that the Bank of Japan might raise interest rates sooner than anticipated.

The U.S. market witnessed a pullback on Monday, snapping a streak of record highs for major indices. Information technology stocks faced selling pressure, raising questions about whether stocks tied to artificial intelligence can sustain their momentum after significant rallies.

Domestic Equity Market:

The domestic equity indices corrected on Wednesday, snapping a six-day rising streak. The Nifty 50 index revered after hitting the days high of 22,249.40 in the morning trade, but managed to settled above the psychological 22,000 mark. Selling in IT and oil & gas stocks dragged the benchmark indices lower. However, realty, PSU banks and metal shares closed on a firm note.

The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 434.31 points or 0.59% to 72,623.09. The Nifty 50 index declined 141.90 points or 0.64% to 22,055.05.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,212.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,238.39 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 March 2024, provisional data showed.

