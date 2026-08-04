Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsNykaa Q1 ResultsBharti Airtel Q1 ResultsManipal Health IPO GMPQ1 Results TodayDelhi Traffic advisoryRBI MPC Meeting Aug 2026Delhi Lakshmi YojanaGold Price Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares of Fermenta Biotech list on NSE

With effect from 04 August 2026

Fermenta Biotech announced the successful listing of its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

Effective 4 August 2026, the Company's 2,94,30,987 equity shares, of face value Rs 5 each, have been listed and admitted to dealings on the NSE under the symbol FERMENTA and ISIN INE225B01021. The Company's equity shares will continue to remain listed on the BSE under Scrip Code 506414.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCC arm plans data centre campus with IT load capacity of up to 60 MW

Rashi Peripherals forms joint venture with Restar Corporation, Japan

Power Grid acquires Krishnagiri REZ Transmission

Sheela Foam records PAT of Rs 62 crore for June'26 quarter

Gulf Oil Lubricants clocks nearly 32% YoY increase in Q1 PAT

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

Next Story