With effect from 04 August 2026

Fermenta Biotech announced the successful listing of its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

Effective 4 August 2026, the Company's 2,94,30,987 equity shares, of face value Rs 5 each, have been listed and admitted to dealings on the NSE under the symbol FERMENTA and ISIN INE225B01021. The Company's equity shares will continue to remain listed on the BSE under Scrip Code 506414.