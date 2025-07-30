Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares of Indiqube Spaces listed in B Group

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The equity shares of Indiqube Spaces (Scrip Code: 544454) are listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group Securities. In the pre-open session for newly listed IPO shares, the indicative price of the stock is at a discount of 5.06% over the IPO price of Rs 237.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

