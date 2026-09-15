Shares tumble as rising oil prices and bond yields intensify pressure

The key equity benchmarks ended sharply lower on Tuesday, reversing early gains. Rising crude oil prices and higher US Treasury yields weighed on sentiment. The sell-off intensified as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's policy decision on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points.

Brent crude climbed above $108 a barrel amid continuing Middle East tensions and supply concerns. The US 10-year Treasury yield also rose above 5%, reaching its highest level since 2007.

The Nifty 50 closed below the 23,150 mark, dragged by metals, consumer durables and other rate-sensitive sectors. However, IT stocks outperformed as comments suggesting slower AI development eased concerns over the rapid disruption of traditional IT services.

The S&P BSE Sensex tanked 777.94 points, or 1.04%, to 74,003.82. The Nifty 50 index lost 279.50 points, or 1.19%, to 23,118.60, ending at its lowest level in five months. State Bank of India (down 2.78%), ICICI Bank (down 2.10%) and Reliance Industries (down 1.77%) were major Nifty drags today. In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 2.17%. The BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 2.40%. Market breadth remained weak. On the BSE, 1,190 shares rose and 3,292 shares fell. A total of 221 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, which measures expected near-term market volatility, surged 7.99% to 13.27.

Economy: Indias wholesale inflation rose to 9.92% YoY in August 2026 from 9.78% in July, driven by higher fuel, manufacturing and food prices. Headline inflation also increased to 4.82% from 4.45%, amid higher energy costs and rupee pressure, but remained within the RBIs 2%-6% tolerance range. Numbers to Track: In the commodities market, Brent crude for the November 2026 settlement rose $1.57 or 1.49% to $107.25 a barrel. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 1.05% to 5.015. The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.93% to 7.086 compared with the previous session close of 7.021. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.9200 compared with its close of 95.5400 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 5 October 2026 settlement shed 0.56% to Rs 1,50,380. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.12% to 99.60. Global Markets: The US Dow Jones index futures were down 152 points, pointing to a lower opening for US stocks today. Most European equities slipped while Asian indices tumbled on Tuesday after Wall Street ended lower overnight as investors weighed concerns over the pace of artificial intelligence development, rising oil prices and higher US Treasury yields. Market participants were also cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week.

AI-related technology stocks remained under pressure after senior industry figures called for a slower pace of AI development amid concerns over the risks associated with rapidly advancing AI systems. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and other technology leaders have backed calls for greater caution, triggering a sell-off in AI-linked shares. The weakness was particularly pronounced in semiconductor stocks. Markets were also unsettled by renewed concerns over Middle East energy supplies. Oil prices rose after attacks on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure disrupted the kingdom's East-West pipeline. Brent crude was around $106.96 a barrel on Tuesday. The higher oil prices have raised concerns that persistent energy inflation could complicate monetary policy decisions.

US Treasury yields added to the pressure. The 10-year Treasury yield briefly crossed 5% on Monday for the first time since 2023. Higher yields increase borrowing costs and can put pressure on equity valuations, particularly growth and technology stocks. Investors are now focused on the Federal Reserve's meeting scheduled for this week. Markets are pricing in roughly a 90% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike, which would be the first increase since 2023. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.29% to 52,421.17 on Monday. The S&P 500 declined 0.48% to 7,619.94, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.56% to 26,186.41. The declines followed selling in chipmakers and other AI-linked stocks, although gains in some non-AI sectors limited the broader market losses.

New Listings: Shares of Pranav Constructions ended at Rs 129.60 on the BSE, representing a premium of 4.52% compared with the issue price of Rs 124. The stock debuted at Rs 162 on the BSE, a premium of 30.65% over its issue price. The stock has hit a high of Rs 164.50 and a low of Rs 129.60. On the BSE, over 65.06 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Stocks in Spotlight: Information technology stocks bucked the broader market decline. The Nifty IT index gained 2.19% as investors reassessed the potential impact of slower AI development on traditional IT services.

HCL Technologies rose 3.95%, while Infosys gained 3.79%. Mphasis advanced 3.62%, followed by Tata Consultancy Services at 2.28%. Tech Mahindra rose 2.26%, while LTM gained 1.67%. Wipro advanced 1.55%. Oracle Financial Services Software gained 0.34%. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently called for a slower pace of frontier AI development. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk backed the broader call for greater caution. The comments eased some concerns that rapid AI advances could accelerate disruption across traditional technology services. Tata Group stocks gained sharply on Tuesday, 15 September 2026, after the RBI rejected Tata Sons' application to surrender its CIC registration, renewing expectations of a potential public listing.

Tata Chemicals surged 20%, Tata Investment Corporation gained 9.85%, while TCS (up 2.28%) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 0.83%) advanced. Tata Sons is classified as an NBFC-Upper Layer entity, making its listing obligations a key focus. Seven listed Tata companies collectively hold about 12.1% in Tata Sons, while the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and its promoter entities hold about 18.37%. Afcons Infrastructure, which gained 3.59%, is the flagship infrastructure engineering and construction company of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. Diamond Power Infrastructure was locked in 5% upper circuit after the company announced that it has received a letter of award from Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML) for a contract worth Rs 179.43 crore.

Afcom Holdings tumbled 6.91%. The company has signed a long-term Aviation Fuel Supply Agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL). Under the agreement, HPCL will supply Jet A-1 aviation turbine fuel to support Afcom's operational requirements across HPCL's pan-India aviation fuelling network. Jubilant FoodWorks slipped 0.90%. The company said that Virender Singh Sehrawat, executive vice president & head of integrated supply chain and senior management personnel (SMP) of the company, has resigned from the services of the company on 10 September 2026. Aurobindo Pharma shed 1.18%. The company said that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) to manufacture and market Beclomethasone Dipropionate HFA Inhalation Aerosol.

Yash High-voltage shed 0.06%. The company said that its US subsidiary entered into a strategic representation agreement. YASH HV USA INC. signed the agreement with Ensales Electrical Associates, Inc., on 11 September 2026. The agreement will remain valid for 36 months. KEC International shed 0.14%. The company said that it has secured new orders of Rs 1,303 crore across various businesses. The company's transmission & distribution (T&D) business has secured orders for a 400 kV transmission line in Northern India and 380 kV transmission lines in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, it has won a contract to supply towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas.

HeidelbergCement India fell 2.87%. The company said that it has entered into a mine development and production agreement (MDPA) for a period of 50 years with the Department of Mineral Resources, Government of Madhya Pradesh, for the SukhaSatpara Limestone Block. Initial Public Offer (IPO): Veegaland Developers received bids for 15,32,74,397 shares as against 1,13,07,692 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 15 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 13.55 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2026 and will close on 15 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 130 and 140 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 107 equity shares and multiples thereof.