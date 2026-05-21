Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharika Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sharika Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 20.89% to Rs 21.01 crore

Net loss of Sharika Enterprises reported to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.89% to Rs 21.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.65% to Rs 75.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.0117.38 21 75.4681.71 -8 OPM %-12.3324.74 --11.462.36 - PBDT-2.634.04 PL -10.460.56 PL PBT-3.033.83 PL -11.53-0.14 -8136 NP-2.425.03 PL -8.85-0.23 -3748

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 104.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Adani Ports to acquire 100% stake in Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries

CIE Automotive India to enter Nifty500 Shariah index from 29 May

Power Mech Projects gains after Q4 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 143 cr

Honeywell Automation India Ltd Surges 8.31%, BSE Capital Goods index Gains 1.07%

First Published: May 21 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story