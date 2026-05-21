Sharika Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.89% to Rs 21.01 crore

Net loss of Sharika Enterprises reported to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.89% to Rs 21.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.65% to Rs 75.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.