Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit declines 18.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.62% to Rs 10.76 crore

Net profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research declined 18.75% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.62% to Rs 10.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.769.477.999.710.710.850.350.430.260.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News