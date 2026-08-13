Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research standalone net profit declines 18.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.62% to Rs 10.76 croreNet profit of Sharma East India Hosp and Medical Research declined 18.75% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.62% to Rs 10.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales10.769.47 14 OPM %7.999.71 -PBDT0.710.85 -16 PBT0.350.43 -19 NP0.260.32 -19
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