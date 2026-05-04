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Sharp Investments standalone net profit rises 85.71% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 44.44% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Sharp Investments rose 85.71% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.44% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.44% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.260.18 44 0.260.18 44 OPM %100.0077.78 -3.850 - PBDT0.260.14 86 0.010 0 PBT0.260.14 86 0.010 0 NP0.260.14 86 0.010 0

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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