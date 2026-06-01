Sharpline Broadcast consolidated net profit rises 4.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.16% to Rs 37.25 crore

Net profit of Sharpline Broadcast rose 4.49% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.16% to Rs 37.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 537.40% to Rs 7.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 90.43% to Rs 109.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.