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Sharpline Broadcast standalone net profit declines 80.90% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:42 AM IST
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Sales rise 55.63% to Rs 24.45 crore

Net profit of Sharpline Broadcast declined 80.90% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.63% to Rs 24.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 184.62% to Rs 3.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 60.79% to Rs 66.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales24.4515.71 56 66.6341.44 61 OPM %5.8139.53 -7.413.62 - PBDT1.906.74 -72 5.562.54 119 PBT1.656.52 -75 4.731.70 178 NP1.156.02 -81 3.331.17 185

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

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