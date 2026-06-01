Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shashijit Infraprojects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shashijit Infraprojects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:00 AM IST
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Sales rise 21.35% to Rs 6.65 crore

Net profit of Shashijit Infraprojects reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.35% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.49% to Rs 23.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.655.48 21 23.4422.87 2 OPM %2.26-47.45 -5.42-9.71 - PBDT0.16-2.78 LP 1.13-2.91 LP PBT-0.06-2.98 98 0.26-3.70 LP NP0.36-1.78 LP 0.49-3.11 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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