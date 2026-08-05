Shayona Engineering bags Rs 97 lakh domestic order for stainless steel coils

Shayona Engineering said that it has received a domestic purchase order worth Rs 97.10 lakh for the supply of stainless steel coils.

The customer has not been disclosed due to contractual confidentiality and non-disclosure obligations. The company said it may disclose the customer's identity to the stock exchanges or regulatory authorities, if specifically required, subject to confidentiality safeguards.

The order involves the supply of stainless steel coils as per the agreed specifications and delivery schedule, along with the material test certificate (MTC). The payment terms are seven days, while execution will be completed as per the delivery schedule.

Shayona Engineering clarified that the order has been awarded by a domestic entity. It also stated that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.