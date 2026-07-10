Shayona Engineering rises after securing Rs 2-cr domestic purchase order

Shayona Engineering rose 2.39% to Rs 143.55 after the company announced that it has secured a purchase order worth Rs 1.70 crore from a domestic customer for the supply of engineering components.

The company did not disclose the name of the customer, citing contractual confidentiality and non-disclosure obligations. It said the details would be shared with the stock exchanges or regulatory authorities, if required, subject to applicable confidentiality safeguards.

The order involves the supply of engineering components as per agreed specifications. Deliveries will be made on a For site basis according to the buyer's schedule, while payment will be made within seven days of material acceptance. The supplied material will be accompanied by a Material Test Certificate (MTC), and all other terms and conditions will be governed by the purchase order. The order is scheduled to be executed by 30 July 2026.