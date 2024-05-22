Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sheela Foam consolidated net profit rises 49.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Sheela Foam consolidated net profit rises 49.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.93% to Rs 845.15 crore

Net profit of Sheela Foam rose 49.48% to Rs 64.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 43.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.93% to Rs 845.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 729.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.29% to Rs 182.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.79% to Rs 2982.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2873.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales845.15729.04 16 2982.312873.32 4 OPM %9.5310.74 -10.0810.38 - PBDT90.2388.88 2 349.02362.71 -4 PBT48.8962.81 -22 233.23273.09 -15 NP64.6243.23 49 182.44198.93 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sheela Foam consolidated net profit declines 49.20% in the December 2023 quarter

Jindal Petro Foam to Celebrate 30 Years of Innovation and Excellence in December

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the December 2023 quarter

PNC Infratech bags two orders worth Rs 4,994 cr from MSRDC

Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 173.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Ramco Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 14.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Tilaknagar Industries consolidated net profit declines 46.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story