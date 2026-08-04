Sheela Foam has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 62 crore for Q1 FY27, which is 9.5 times the PAT figure of Rs 7 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Revenue for the period under review was Rs 1,032 crore, up 26% YoY. The company stated that the mattress volume grew by 6% and in value terms, the segment grew by 15%. The foam business has registered volume growth and value growth of 4% and 26%, respectively.

While EBITDA improved by 45% YoY to Rs 109 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 139 basis points YoY to 10.6% in the June'26 quarter.

Rahul Gautam, chairman & managing director, said: "We have started FY27 on a strong note, with both our mattress and foam businesses sustaining the healthy momentum built through FY26. Our e-commerce and U2O initiatives continue to gain scale, further widening our market reach. Looking ahead, we are well positioned to carry this momentum forward. Backed by our integrated operations and expanding reach, we remain committed to delivering sustained growth with adequate, consistent profitability, while continuing to build resilience and long-term value across the business." Sheela Foam is a leading producer of polyurethane (PU) foam and the company has operations across Asia, Australia, and Europe.