Sheela Foam spurts after Q4 PAT climbs over six-fold to Rs 91 cr

Sheela Foam surged 17.30% to Rs 637.80 after the company reported a more than six-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 91.28 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 13.08 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 23.59% YoY to Rs 1,050.06 crore, on account of higher volume growth in both mattress and foam segments.

Profit before exceptional items and tax surged over thirty-six times to Rs 78.48 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 2.13 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 15.77 crore during the quarter.

Core EBITDA grew by 90% to Rs 121 crore from Rs 64 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 400 bps to 11.5% in Q4 FY26 from 7.5% in Q4 FY25, supported by higher volumes, improved gross margins and operating leverage.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 78.63% to Rs 159.61 crore on 11.1% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3820.84 crore in FY26 over FY25. Rahul Gautam (chairman & managing director) said, Fiscal year 2026 has been a year of realising the benefits of the Kurlon acquisition and its integration with Sheela Foam. Both Sleepwell and Kurlon brands delivered strong growth, while the foam segment also recorded commendable momentum. This broad-based performance has translated into healthy growth across both revenue and profitability. I am pleased to share that the company has achieved its highest-ever turnover and EBITDA in its history, reflecting the strength of our integrated platform, focused execution and continued commitment to profitable growth.