Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit rises 30.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.48% to Rs 132.64 crore

Net profit of Sheetal Cool Products rose 30.90% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.48% to Rs 132.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 112.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.132.64112.9010.549.2411.748.979.347.186.995.34

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