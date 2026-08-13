Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit rises 30.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.48% to Rs 132.64 croreNet profit of Sheetal Cool Products rose 30.90% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.48% to Rs 132.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 112.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales132.64112.90 17 OPM %10.549.24 -PBDT11.748.97 31 PBT9.347.18 30 NP6.995.34 31
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