Sheetal Cool Products standalone net profit rises 72.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 42.50% to Rs 133.31 crore

Net profit of Sheetal Cool Products rose 72.36% to Rs 8.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.50% to Rs 133.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.39% to Rs 19.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.91% to Rs 366.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 321.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.