Shekhar Kapur appointed as strategic advisor for LTM's BlueVerse Craft biz unit

LTM announced its collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker and storyteller, Shekhar Kapur. Kapur will act as a Strategic Advisor to the LTM BlueVerse Craft business unit.

LTM's BlueVerse Craft helps enterprises build AI-powered creative capabilities at scale, bringing together strategy, creativity, technology and production in an integrated model. A BAFTA winner, Academy Award nominee, and recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, Shekhar Kapur brings decades of experience at the forefront of global cinema and storytelling.

As Strategic Advisor, Kapur will work closely with the BlueVerse Craft leadership team to shape its vision for AI-enabled creativity. His counsel will help explore how emerging technologies can amplify human imagination, unlock new forms of expression, and transform how brands create and engage with content at enterprise scale.