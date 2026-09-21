Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shekhar Kapur appointed as strategic advisor for LTM's BlueVerse Craft biz unit

Shekhar Kapur appointed as strategic advisor for LTM's BlueVerse Craft biz unit

Image
Last Updated : Sep 21 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

LTM announced its collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker and storyteller, Shekhar Kapur. Kapur will act as a Strategic Advisor to the LTM BlueVerse Craft business unit.

LTM's BlueVerse Craft helps enterprises build AI-powered creative capabilities at scale, bringing together strategy, creativity, technology and production in an integrated model. A BAFTA winner, Academy Award nominee, and recipient of the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, Shekhar Kapur brings decades of experience at the forefront of global cinema and storytelling.

As Strategic Advisor, Kapur will work closely with the BlueVerse Craft leadership team to shape its vision for AI-enabled creativity. His counsel will help explore how emerging technologies can amplify human imagination, unlock new forms of expression, and transform how brands create and engage with content at enterprise scale.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Welspun Enterprises' arm wins sewer rehabilitation project worth Rs 351.24 cr

Sensex settles 564 pts higher; Nifty ends above 23,400 level

Manika Plastech is flat on debut

Sensex gains 357 pts; pharma shares in demand

Dilip Buildcon divests 1,363 MW under development solar portfolio to Alpha Alternatives

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchWhy Sensex is Rise TodayLenskart Solutions ShareNSE IPO GMP TodayGold and Silver PriceIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran TermAsian Games 2026 LIVE UPDATES

First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

Next Story