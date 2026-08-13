Shekhawati Industries standalone net profit rises 126.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 49.33% to Rs 1.52 croreNet profit of Shekhawati Industries rose 126.69% to Rs 6.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 49.33% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.523.00 -49 OPM %-78.9559.67 -PBDT6.923.02 129 PBT6.532.81 132 NP6.372.81 127
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