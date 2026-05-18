Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shemaroo Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 72.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shemaroo Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 72.12 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 31.72% to Rs 139.48 crore

Net Loss of Shemaroo Entertainment reported to Rs 72.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 31.72% to Rs 139.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 204.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 218.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 84.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.89% to Rs 583.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 685.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales139.48204.27 -32 583.06685.10 -15 OPM %-62.521.16 --45.42-11.64 - PBDT-93.79-3.46 -2611 -288.78-108.30 -167 PBT-95.22-4.97 -1816 -294.74-114.35 -158 NP-72.12-5.12 -1309 -218.62-84.96 -157

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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