Shemaroo Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.62% to Rs 131.68 crore

Net Loss of Shemaroo Entertainment reported to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 45.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.62% to Rs 131.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 139.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.131.68139.52-1.38-39.77-8.98-59.44-10.46-60.96-8.05-45.81

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