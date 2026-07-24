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Shemaroo Entertainment reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 5.62% to Rs 131.68 crore

Net Loss of Shemaroo Entertainment reported to Rs 8.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 45.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.62% to Rs 131.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 139.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales131.68139.52 -6 OPM %-1.38-39.77 -PBDT-8.98-59.44 85 PBT-10.46-60.96 83 NP-8.05-45.81 82

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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