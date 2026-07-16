Shera Energy consolidated net profit rises 88.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.10% to Rs 487.67 crore

Net profit of Shera Energy rose 88.26% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.10% to Rs 487.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 386.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.487.67386.745.744.8318.6311.2716.819.6110.265.45

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