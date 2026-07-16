Shera Energy consolidated net profit rises 88.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.10% to Rs 487.67 croreNet profit of Shera Energy rose 88.26% to Rs 10.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.10% to Rs 487.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 386.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales487.67386.74 26 OPM %5.744.83 -PBDT18.6311.27 65 PBT16.819.61 75 NP10.265.45 88
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