Shervani Industrial Syndicate consolidated net profit rises 291.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 48.02% to Rs 4.60 croreNet profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate rose 291.18% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 48.02% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.608.85 -48 OPM %-4.780.34 -PBDT2.040.79 158 PBT1.710.42 307 NP1.330.34 291
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content