Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shervani Industrial Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shervani Industrial Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 76.79% to Rs 1.49 crore

Net loss of Shervani Industrial Syndicate reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 76.79% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 55.85% to Rs 21.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.496.42 -77 21.3748.40 -56 OPM %-164.43-10.12 --8.564.01 - PBDT1.472.81 -48 3.736.37 -41 PBT1.182.45 -52 2.434.86 -50 NP-0.832.01 PL -0.733.85 PL

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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