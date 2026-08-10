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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sheshadri Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.73 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sheshadri Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.73 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales decline 8.83% to Rs 5.78 crore

Net profit of Sheshadri Industries reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.83% to Rs 5.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.786.34 -9 OPM %-1.564.42 -PBDT0.781.41 -45 PBT0.380.98 -61 NP0.73-1.27 LP

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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