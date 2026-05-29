Sheshadri Industries standalone net profit declines 84.18% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.79% to Rs 7.50 crore

Net profit of Sheshadri Industries declined 84.18% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.79% to Rs 7.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.95% to Rs 2.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.18% to Rs 28.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.