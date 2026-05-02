Shetron standalone net profit rises 284.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.49% to Rs 61.34 crore

Net profit of Shetron rose 284.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 61.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.87% to Rs 4.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 246.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 228.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.