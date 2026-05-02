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Shetron standalone net profit rises 284.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 12.49% to Rs 61.34 crore

Net profit of Shetron rose 284.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 61.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.87% to Rs 4.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 246.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 228.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales61.3454.53 12 246.23228.85 8 OPM %8.757.28 -7.418.01 - PBDT3.212.35 37 12.2410.91 12 PBT1.540.63 144 6.134.71 30 NP0.960.25 284 4.003.08 30

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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