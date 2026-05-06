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Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit declines 48.72% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales decline 34.59% to Rs 151.65 crore

Net profit of Shilchar Technologies declined 48.72% to Rs 28.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.59% to Rs 151.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 231.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.70% to Rs 158.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 651.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 623.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales151.65231.86 -35 651.94623.15 5 OPM %21.0530.72 -29.2129.65 - PBDT38.4975.66 -49 215.99200.78 8 PBT37.4874.68 -50 211.97197.37 7 NP28.3955.36 -49 158.16146.85 8

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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