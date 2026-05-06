Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit declines 48.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 34.59% to Rs 151.65 crore

Net profit of Shilchar Technologies declined 48.72% to Rs 28.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 34.59% to Rs 151.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 231.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.70% to Rs 158.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 146.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.62% to Rs 651.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 623.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.