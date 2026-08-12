Shilchar Technologies standalone net profit declines 49.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.21% to Rs 134.61 croreNet profit of Shilchar Technologies declined 49.72% to Rs 20.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.21% to Rs 134.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 158.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales134.61158.75 -15 OPM %16.3833.02 -PBDT29.1356.55 -48 PBT28.0755.56 -49 NP20.8641.49 -50
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