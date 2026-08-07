Shilp Gravures consolidated net profit declines 9.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.49% to Rs 25.20 croreNet profit of Shilp Gravures declined 9.46% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.49% to Rs 25.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales25.2024.83 1 OPM %13.8914.98 -PBDT6.236.43 -3 PBT4.655.14 -10 NP3.353.70 -9
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