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Shilpa Biologicals commissions Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) GMP manufacturing facility

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Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
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Shilpa Biologicals, a material subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare, announced the commissioning of a state-of-the-art Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) GMP manufacturing facility, purpose-built and designed to meet global regulatory approval standards including US FDA, EMA, and other major health authority requirements. The facility is fully operational, with GMP qualification protocols now actively underway, placing Shilpa on a clear path to commercial readiness.

This commissioning reinforces Shilpa's commitment to high-value biologics, complex oncology Drug Substance platforms, and innovation-driven GMP manufacturing. It is a decisive step in its long-term strategy to become a globally relevant CDMO partner for advanced oncology ADC Drug Substance manufacturing contributing to differentiated, high-impact treatments for patients worldwide.

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