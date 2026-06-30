For co-development and supply of intravenous(IV) nivolumab biosimilar across Europe

Shilpa Medicare announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Shilpa Biologicals, has entered into a co development and supply agreement with Orion Corporation for intravenous(IV) nivolumab biosimilar referencing one of the world's most widely used cancer immunotherapies bringing two companies together to widen patient access across Europe.

Nivolumab helped usher in the era of immuno-oncology, transforming the outlook for patients across cancers such as melanoma and lung cancer. As the originator approaches loss of exclusivity in Europe, this partnership aims to put a high-quality, EU-GMP-manufactured nivolumab biosimilar within reach of more patients and to help health systems stretch every euro of their oncology budgets further.