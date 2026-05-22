Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 642.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.09% to Rs 436.99 crore

Net profit of Shilpa Medicare rose 642.87% to Rs 107.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.09% to Rs 436.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 330.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 210.81% to Rs 243.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.62% to Rs 1538.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1286.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.