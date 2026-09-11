Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilpa Medicare secures CDSCO approval for launch of OERIS in India

Shilpa Medicare secures CDSCO approval for launch of OERIS in India

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Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
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Shilpa Medicare announced that the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) under the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has issued final approval for grant of marketing authorization for OERIS (Ondansetron Extended-Release Injection, 100 mg/mL).

OERIS is designed to be the world's first extended-release ondansetron injectable formulation, providing sustained antiemetic action for up to 120 hours (5 days) following a single administration a first-of-its-kind approval in both India and globally.

OERIS will be launched in India and enjoys patent protection in India until 2039. OERIS is designed to be the world's first extended-release ondansetron injectable formulation providing sustained antiemetic protection for up to 120 hours (5 days) following a single administration.

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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