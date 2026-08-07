Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 74.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.31% to Rs 1846.56 croreNet profit of Shipping Corporation of India rose 74.87% to Rs 619.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 354.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 40.31% to Rs 1846.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1316.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1846.561316.04 40 OPM %45.3537.16 -PBDT910.29615.92 48 PBT628.31366.27 72 NP619.34354.17 75
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