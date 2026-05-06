Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.06% to Rs 5.81 crore

Net Loss of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 224.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.06% to Rs 5.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 28.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 189.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.32% to Rs 23.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.814.88 19 23.3018.30 27 OPM %-349.57-65.16 --179.06-96.12 - PBDT-0.2817.93 PL 41.7467.45 -38 PBT-1.2817.41 PL 39.3465.14 -40 NP-0.84-224.37 100 28.82-189.38 LP

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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