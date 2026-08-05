Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets standalone net profit declines 2.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.65% to Rs 7.86 crore

Net profit of Shipping Corporation of India Land & Assets declined 2.23% to Rs 14.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.65% to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.7.865.71-13.74-27.1518.8719.5518.2219.3514.0214.34

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