Shiprocket reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.81% to Rs 592.09 crore

Net Loss of Shiprocket reported to Rs 13.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 18.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.81% to Rs 592.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 442.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.592.09442.50-1.84-3.98-3.62-10.25-13.71-18.03-13.71-18.03

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