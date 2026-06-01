Shish Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.43% to Rs 38.15 crore

Net profit of Shish Industries declined 26.05% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 38.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.82% to Rs 7.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.60% to Rs 134.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 116.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.