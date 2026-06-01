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Shish Industries consolidated net profit declines 26.05% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:15 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.43% to Rs 38.15 crore

Net profit of Shish Industries declined 26.05% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 38.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.82% to Rs 7.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.60% to Rs 134.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 116.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales38.1535.51 7 134.39116.25 16 OPM %-0.263.35 -9.199.83 - PBDT1.641.01 62 14.6312.49 17 PBT0.03-0.45 LP 8.967.92 13 NP1.762.38 -26 7.278.74 -17

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:15 AM IST

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